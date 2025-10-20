TEZU, 19 Oct: Col Roopak Kumar Thakur, commanding officer of the 9 Rajput, appealed to readers to make reading a habit.

“Knowledge is the only thing which increases every time you invest. This is the best investment a child can think of,” Col Thakur said, emphasizing the importance of reading books.

He was addressing a gathering of readers after a prize distribution ceremony conducted by the Bamboosa Library and the Forum of Library Activists, Medo at the Bamboosa Library here on 18 October.

The competitions for which prizes were awarded included a quiz for college students organized jointly with AIR Tezu on ’90 Golden Years of Akashvani’, an Air Force Day painting contest, and a written quiz on literacy and books held in September.

Akashvani Tezu Assistant Director Anand Miyi distributed the prizes of the Indian Air Force Day painting contest held on 8 October.

WRD Executive Engineer Sofreng Hakung congratulated the volunteers and the prize winners and said, “You are doing a great service to our community; I hope you will continue to do so.”

Senior volunteer Banika Kri highlighted the Lohit Youth Library Movement and its principles.

The programme also featured poem recitations by junior volunteers.