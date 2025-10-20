ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: A high-level official team, led by Higher and Technical Education Director-cum-State Project Director for the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) Dr Milorai Modi, along with RUSA and PM USHA state nodal officer Minto Ete, assessed the completed projects and the progress of ongoing projects under the RUSA and PM-USHA during a four-day extensive tour of the higher educational institutions of western Arunachal from 15 to 18 October.

During the visit to the Government College in Bomdila in West Kameng district on 15 October, the team inspected all the projects under the RUSA. All the projects, including automation of the college library, were found to be very satisfactory. The team advised the college fraternity to make best utilization of the assets created from the scheme.

Dr Modi also inaugurated the convention centre constructed under the RUSA.

The inspection team visited Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang on 16 October and inspected

the ongoing construction activities for the multipurpose cultural hall under the PM-USHA. The team directed the authorities concerned to make small modifications in the drawings, keeping in view the practical requirement of the college. The team directed the executing agency, RWD, to maintain strictly the quality of the project.

The team also visited the ongoing construction activities for the polytechnic college in Tawang.

During its visit to the Government College in Dirang on 17 October, the team interacted with the students and the faculty members. Dr Modi advised the students to be sincere and dedicated, and to work hard in their study to make their future bright.

Finally, the team visited the Government Model Degree College in Seppa in East Kameng district on 18 October and inspected all the projects under theRUSA.

Dr Modi advised the executing agency, PWD, to initiate early action to clear the pending bills, to be made through the SNA Sparsh mode.

“The release of fund to the state under RUSA/PM-USHA is based on performance-cum-output, with a monthly progress report on the portal,” Dr Modi said, and advised the executing agency to be acquainted with the SNA Sparsh system.

He urged the executing agency to complete the project in the current financial year “as this is the last grace period granted by the Union Education Ministry to the state.”