AALO, 19 Oct: Aalo (West Siang)-based 57th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized a bicycle rally under the ‘Fit India Freedom Run 6.0’ campaign here on 19 October.

Flagged off by Battalion Commandant Anil Kumar, the cycling event aimed to promote the ‘Fit India Mission’, and to raise awareness about the importance of health and fitness among the general public.

Commandant Kumar, Deputy Commandant Kuljeet Singh, officers and JCOs of the 7th JAK Rifles, Indian Army and Himveers of the 57th and the 20th Battalions, and soldiers of the 7th JAK Rifles participated in the event.

As part of the campaign, a 5-km road run and walk for HWWA members, and a 1,600-metre children’s run were also organized under the guidance of 57 Battalion HWWA chief patron Jayshree Tandon.

All HWWA members, families, and children residing within the campus participated actively in the events.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar highlighted that the Fit India Freedom Run 6.0 aims to inspire all citizens towards a fit, active, and healthy lifestyle. He commended the enthusiastic participation of all members and encouraged everyone to remain vigilant about their physical and mental wellbeing.

Advocate Tandon emphasized the importance of good health, stating that “health is true wealth; when the body is healthy, the mind remains cheerful.”

The cycle rally was organized in collaboration with the ITBP’s 20th Battalion and the 7th JAK Rifles.