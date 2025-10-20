ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: The chemistry department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) organized a national seminar on ‘Modern perspective on crossroads of chemistry’ here on Saturday.

The seminar, sponsored by the Higher & Technical Education Directorate, aimed to foster a collaborative environment where researchers from various institutes could explore new research ideas in different fields of chemistry.

Addressing the participants, DNGC Chemistry HoD Dr BK Mishra highlighted the importance of theseminar and encouraged students to engage in such events to broaden their understanding beyond classroom learning and gain insights into the “new perspectives in the diverse field of chemistry.”

Dr Md Harunar Rashid from RGU’s chemistry department in his address emphasized the role of nanomaterials as adsorbents for the removal of organic or inorganic pollutants from water, while NERIST Chemistry HoD Dr Meera Yadavhighlighted the biotechnological potential of ligninolytic enzymes and nanoenzymes in future perspectives in field of medicines.

Dr NG Singh from the chemistry department of the NERIST in his lecture dwelt on the environmental and green chemistry applications of porphyrin-based metal-organic frameworks and porphyrin incorporated materials for disinfection under light.

Dr Subrata Paul from the chemistry department of Assam University, Silchar, highlighted the atmospheric chemistry of hydrofluoroolefins as fourth generation refrigerants.

Three technical sessions were conducted, during which the speakers answered many queries raised by the participants.