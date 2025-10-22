Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the chairman and the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the growing concern among aspirants regarding the repeated postponement of the assistant engineer examination (AESE).

The exam has already been postponed twice, causing uncertainty and frustration among candidates who have been preparing for years. During the tenure of the former secretary, the integrity and transparency of the commission were widely appreciated. Her reform efforts were evident in the fair and genuine results of the APPSCCE 2024, which helped restore public faith in the system.

However, with the AESE question papers reportedly printed for the earlier September schedule and the exam now shifted to November, aspirants fear the possibility of paper leakage. Given the bitter memory of the 2019 paper leak incident, no one wishes to see another ‘Taket Jerang’ episode again.

After six long years, one cancellation, and two postponements, we sincerely urge the commission – especially the chairman and the secretary – to ensure that this examination is conducted with utmost transparency and integrity, so that the hard work and hopes of genuine aspirants are not compromised.

AE aspirant,

2017, 2019, 2025