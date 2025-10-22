Editor,

I wish to highlight a pressing public safety concern in the Itanagar Capital Region, including Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa.

While traffic personnel are frequently seen checking pollution certificates and documents – often turning into mere fine-collection drives – far more dangerous violations are being ignored, such as driving on the wrong side or entering no-entry lanes; use of blinding high-beam and unauthorized LED/laser headlights; and installation of multi-coloured decorative lights that create momentary blindness for oncoming drivers.

It has now become a fashion among vehicle owners to fit extremely bright LED bars and coloured headlights, without any regard for safety. These lights do not illuminate the road – they dazzle the eyes, forcing oncoming drivers into temporary blindness that could lead to fatal accidents.

Such modifications are in clear violation of Rule 106 and 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and constitute criminal negligence under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code. Yet, shops openly sell these illegal LED lights, and workshops continue installing them without accountability.

I strongly appeal that the sale of unauthorized LED headlights and decorative vehicle lights be immediately banned in the capital region markets; that the traffic police conduct special drives at night to penalize vehicles using high-beam or blinding lights; and that wrong-side driving checks be made a priority over petty document inspections.

Road safety is not achieved by collecting fines – it is achieved by preventing foreseeable dangers.

I hope the authorities will take immediate cognizance and protect public lives before we lose more citizens to irresponsible lighting and reckless driving.

Advocate Ejum Riram,

Naharlagun