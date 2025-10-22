Editor,

Indira Gandhi (IG) Park, located in the heart of Itanagar, has long been a symbol of greenery, calm, and community gathering. It is one of the few open spaces in the capital city where citizens can relax, walk, and reconnect with nature. Unfortunately, in recent years, this cherished park has increasingly turned into a venue for frequent concerts, fairs, and late-night events that stretch till 2 or even 3 am.

While cultural programmes and social events contribute to community vibrancy, their excessive frequency and poor regulation have now become a source of great distress for nearby residents. Loud music, heavy vehicular traffic, and large crowds have made life miserable for those living in the surrounding areas. The peace of the night is routinely shattered, and citizens including children, the elderly, and patients, are left helpless, deprived of their right to rest.

The problem lies not in hosting events, but in the utter disregard for rules that are meant to balance public enjoyment with civic peace. As per existing environmental and noise pollution norms, loudspeakers and amplified sound are prohibited beyond 10 pm. Yet, these rules are frequently violated at IG Park with little oversight or consequence.

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns, but the issue persists, reflecting a serious lapse in enforcement by the authorities. The park, meant for recreation and rejuvenation, has been turned into a commercial entertainment ground, often at the expense of public wellbeing.

It is time the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the district administration took concrete steps to regulate such activities. Clear limits on event frequency, strict adherence to noise control norms, and mandatory shutdown times should be enforced. The government should also consider identifying alternative venues for late night programmes – ideally away from residential zones.

The citizens of Itanagar deserve both cultural celebration and peaceful nights. Protecting the tranquillity of IG Park is not merely a civic issue; it is a matter of public health, dignity, and the right to live without constant disturbance.

Let IG Park once again be a place of calm mornings and peaceful evenings, not sleepless nights.

Kiobin Kamsar