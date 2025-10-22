Editor,

Teaching job is different from other departmental jobs. Teachers need mental peace and good environment. Overburdened teachers cannot give good performance. Teachers should not be engaged in any job other than teaching.

Apart from teaching the whole year, we, especially PGTs, go to other schools as external practical examiners.

This year the CBSE is going to conduct the practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 from November to December. Earlier, it used to be held from December to January.

Then, CBSE exams start from February, along with the state board exams. In CBSE exams, PGTs are engaged as centre superintendents from February to April.

After completion of the CBSE exams, teachers go to Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Itanagar for paper evaluation in the month of April.

From the month of June till the first week of January, there should not be any disruption of regular classes, especially for higher classes. If the syllabus is not completed on time due to engagement of teachers in election duties during school hours, the teachers should not be blamed for it.

If not all, at least teachers teaching Classes 10 and 12 (CBSE) must be exempted from the upcoming panchayat election duty. Only five teachers each from Class 10 and 12 will have to be excluded from the upcoming panchayat election duty.

If our state government is really serious and concerned about CBSE results, teachers teaching Classes 10 and 12 must not be disturbed from their teaching job by engaging them in election duties.

Hope the state government and the state election commission will consider our appeal and do the needful.

Tam Lampung,

PGT,

Old Ziro,

Lower Subansiri