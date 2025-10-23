ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) has announced a one-day protest rally on 24 October, starting from Akashdeep to Tennis Court near IG Park, Itanagar, from 8 am onwards seeking action against illegal immigrants.

The protest is being organized in response to a memorandum submitted by APIYO, along with the All Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association and the All Naharlagun Youth Welfare Association, to the Chief Secretary on 6 October with a 14-day ultimatum, with four key demands.

One of the main demands is the immediate cancellation of what APIYO alleges to be illegal constructions of Jama Masjids and Madarsas within the twin capital city.

APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak claimed that while there are over 13,730 Muslims residing in the area, more than 20 percent of them are Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants.

“We are not against any particular community, but against illegal immigrants residing in our state and engaging in illegal activities,” Liyak stated. He also appealed to youths, community-based organizations (CBOs), political parties, government officers, and like-minded individuals to support and join the rally.

The organization further alleged that out of at least 12 Jama Masjids in Nirjuli and Naharlagun, only one is legally operated.

Among other demands, APIYO called for the banning of weekly markets operating in the twin capital region and adjoining areas like Hollongi and Doimukh. The group raised concerns over the issuance of Inner Line Permits (ILPs), claiming that many are being granted without proper documentation or guardian identification, posing what they described as “a serious threat to the indigenous population.”

APIYO argued that unregulated weekly markets operated by alleged illegal migrants are harming local businesses and could potentially lead to increased crime rates in the region.