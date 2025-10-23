DULIAJAN, 22 Oct: The 8th edition of the Oil India Gold Cup Football Tournament commenced at the Nehru Maidan Sports Complex here in Assam on Tuesday.

Organized by OIL under the guidance of Assam Football Association (AFA), the tournament reflects OIL’s enduring commitment to fostering community engagement, promoting regional football, and nurturing sporting talent across Assam and the Northeast.

On the opening day of the tournament, United Chirangduar FC from Kokrajhar defeated ASEB Sports Club from Guwahati by 2-0. Both goals were scored by Kaushik Daimary (Jersey No. 8) in the 83rd and 90th minutes of the match. Daimary was declared ‘Man of the Match’ for his outstanding performance.

The OIL India Gold Cup Trophy and special jersey of Oil India Football Club with Zubeen Garg’s name were also unveiled during a special programme on the same day.