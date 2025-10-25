Editor,

I wish to bring to light the remarkable efforts of the Pillputu Biosphere Society – a youth-driven initiative in Sagalee town, dedicated to the conservation of the mahseer, one of India’s endangered freshwater game fish, often called the ‘Tiger of the Rivers’. Their hard work in conservation of the golden mahseer, supported by the Arunachal Angler Forum, under the aegis of the Rach Tabio Youth Welfare Association, is evident in the increasing fish population, as seen during the last Open Angling Tournament, which recorded 147 catches.

Places like Boleng (Simang Siang) have already implemented similar conservation activities, and now this movement is spreading to Aalo, Parsi Parlo, and Mechukha, inspired by the success in Sagalee and Boleng.

Despite their tireless efforts, these dedicated youths receive very little institutional or financial support, yet they have successfully revived the copper mahseer population in the Pare river of Sagalee – a model effort that can inspire other villages and districts across Arunachal Pradesh.

Being from Ziro, I have personally witnessed how cultural events can transform local economies. The Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) has become widely popular, and during the festival month, every homestay and hotel remains fully booked. Even the smallest shops and restaurants experience a sharp rise in sales, giving a major boost to the local economy. If such economic vibrancy can be generated simply by organizing music amidst paddy fields, imagine the potential of attracting tourists through golden mahseer, an endangered and premium game fish.

With proper community-level participation and departmental initiatives, mahseer-based angling tourism can become a sustainable and high-impact model for rural Arunachal.

If such community-led conservation is replicated across the state, Arunachal could emerge as a global hub for recreational angling – a sport valued at over USD 211 billion worldwide, with nearly 10 percent of the world’s population participating.

Even though angling is not yet very popular in India, it enjoys immense popularity abroad, with the sector growing by around 11% annually, offering a significant avenue to boost India’s foreign exchange reserves, a largely untapped opportunity.

Arunachal, blessed with numerous rivers and pristine ecosystems, has the potential to lead this movement.

I would also like to mention a young YouTuber and angler from Sagalee, Neega Ngurang, whose channel ‘Neega Fishing Adventure’ has attracted numerous anglers from other Indian states and even from abroad. If one young individual from a small town can draw such global attention through passion and consistency, imagine what could be achieved if the government and local communities collaborated institutionally. Just as the world visits the Kaziranga National Park in Assam to see the endangered rhinoceros, tourists could one day visit Arunachal to witness and experience angling for the golden mahseer, the endangered ‘Tiger of the Rivers’.

Therefore, I earnestly urge the Tourism Department, along with the Fisheries and the Forest Departments of the state to provide financial and institutional support to grassroots organizations like the Pillputu Biosphere Society. Their work not only ensures biodiversity conservation but also lays the foundation for a thriving ecotourism economy.

If recreational angling and conservation are promoted together, every village could become a centre for ecotourism, trekking, and rural tourism, thereby strengthening the local economy and providing sustainable livelihoods to communities across the state.

Dr Hage Bamin,

Ziro, Lower Subansiri