By Kalyan Kumar Dutta
VKV Kharsang
Talk softly — don’t be loud,
Kind words always make you proud.
Eat sensibly — not too fast,
Good health is what will always last.
Breathe deeply — feel the breeze,
It will fill your heart with peace.
Sleep enough — rest your head,
Wake up fresh when you leave your bed.
Dress smartly — clean and neat,
It makes you nice for all you meet.
Act bravely — don’t feel small,
Stand with courage through it all.
Work patiently — take your time,
Every step will help you climb.
Think creatively — use your mind,
New and better ways you’ll find.
Behave nicely — be kind and true,
Good things will come back to you.
Earn honestly — never cheat,
Hard work makes your life complete.
Save regularly — don’t just spend,
Be careful now, think of the end.
Follow these rules both old and new,
And life will be bright for you.