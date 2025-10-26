By Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

Talk softly — don’t be loud,

Kind words always make you proud.

Eat sensibly — not too fast,

Good health is what will always last.

Breathe deeply — feel the breeze,

It will fill your heart with peace.

Sleep enough — rest your head,

Wake up fresh when you leave your bed.

Dress smartly — clean and neat,

It makes you nice for all you meet.

Act bravely — don’t feel small,

Stand with courage through it all.

Work patiently — take your time,

Every step will help you climb.

Think creatively — use your mind,

New and better ways you’ll find.

Behave nicely — be kind and true,

Good things will come back to you.

Earn honestly — never cheat,

Hard work makes your life complete.

Save regularly — don’t just spend,

Be careful now, think of the end.

Follow these rules both old and new,

And life will be bright for you.