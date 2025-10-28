ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh will host the 48th Yonex-Sunrise U-19 Junior Badminton Championship in Itanagar from 18 to 24 November.

About 32 states/UTs are expected to participate in the national badminton event, being held for the first time in the state, the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) informed during a consultative meeting with the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) and the Sports Department at Chimpu on Monday.

SAA Chairman John Neelam commended theASBA’s efforts in promoting badminton professionally, and assured it of the SAA’s and the state government’s support.

During the meeting, the ASBA gave a presentation on the event structure, expected participation, venue infrastructure, accommodation, transportation, logistics, and event management, including medical, security, and hospitality arrangements.

The meeting was attended by SAA Vice Chairperson Tadar Bengia Yayang, Sports Officer (HQ) Nada Apa, who represented the director of sports, and the executive committee members of the ASBA.