ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday extended profound tribute to the nation’s infantry personnel, saluting their supreme courage and unmatched commitment to safeguarding India’s frontiers.

In a post on X, Khandu lauded the infantry for embodying patriotism in its highest form and standing as the first line of defence of the nation.

“On the occasion of Infantry Day, we pay solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit, courage, and sacrifice of our infantry personnel, the sentinels of our nation’s sovereignty,” Khandu said, honouring their enduring contribution to India’s safety and territorial integrity.

Khandu also acknowledged the hardships faced by soldiers who protect the borders in some of the harshest terrains.

“Their selfless service in defending our frontiers and ensuring peace stands as a testament to the highest ideals of duty and patriotism. We remain forever indebted to our brave soldiers for their unwavering commitment to the nation. Jai Hind!” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also took to X to offer heartfelt salutes to the infantry on the occasion, echoing the sentiment of nationwide gratitude towards the armed forces.

“On this Infantry Day, we salute the indomitable spirit, courage, and sacrifice of our brave infantry soldiers, the true sentinels of our nation,” he said in the post.

Reaffirming the state’s admiration and respect for the infantry, Mein said that their dedication and readiness to defend the borders in every terrain and circumstance stand as a testament to their valour and commitment to the motherland.

“I join the nation in paying my heartfelt tribute to our infantry personnel for their selfless service and supreme devotion to duty,” he added.

Observed every year on 27 October, Infantry Day commemorates the historic induction of Indian Army troops into Jammu & Kashmir in 1947, marking the first military action of independent India to defend the nation’s territory from external aggression.

The day stands as a symbol of the grit and gallantry of infantry soldiers who continue to perform their duties in inhospitable terrains, extreme weather, and high-risk conflict zones, upholding the sovereignty of the country with unwavering resolve. (PTI)