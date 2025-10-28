NAMSAI, 27 Oct: Over 100 farmers of Namsai district participated in a training programme on scientific cultivation of cocoa, organized by Kasargod (Kerala)-based Central Plantation Crop Research Institute (CPCRI), in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, here on Monday.

The CPCRI is the leading institute for research on plantation crops, including cocoa, arecanut, and coconut. The programme was organized to enhance the capacity of the farmers by improving their technical knowledge of scientific cocoa cultivation and processing.

The programme was conducted by CPCRIhorticulture principal scientist Dr S Elain Apshara, plant pathology senior scientist Dr Chaithra M, agricultural processing scientist Dr Hima John, Namsai District Horticulture Officer Mardo Nino, officials from the Agriculture Technology Management Agency, Namsai, office bearers of FPOs, and KVK officials.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua introduced the crop and the agenda of the programme, while Apshara dwelt on scientific production technology of cocoa. She explained the intercropping of cocoa with arecanut, coconut and oil palm, besides suitable varieties, nursery raising, and management of cocoa plant.

Dr Chaithra spoke bout disease and pest management in cocoa, while Dr John dwelt on the primary processing of cocoa, value addition and chocolate-making.

The session ended with an interaction with the farmers regarding issues faced by them vis-à-vis different plantation crops.