ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday underlined the state’s remarkable strides in the sports sector, reaffirming his government’s commitment to nurturing talent through a strengthened and inclusive sporting ecosystem.

Sharing on X an infographic that highlighted key accomplishments under the ‘PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms & Growth’ initiative, Khandu lauded the achievements of athletes from the state at national and international platforms, while vowing to further intensify support to sports and youth development.

“Our state continues to shine on the national and international stage, a testament to the talent, hard work, and determination of our sportspersons,” Khandu said, expressing pride in the consistent rise of athletes from the state across disciplines.

He said the government’s reforms, coupled with targeted investments, have helped transform the sporting landscape, paving the way for athletes to excel at the highest levels.

The chief minister emphasised that the state government would continue investing in modern infrastructure, athlete welfare, and capacity-building initiatives.

“The state government remains fully committed to continuing its unwavering support to sports and athletes, ensuring that every talent gets the platform it deserves,” he added.

The infographic shared by Khandu highlighted several milestone achievements since 2016, including the state securing over 1,200 medals in recognised international, national and zonal events, finishing second among all Northeastern states at the 38th National Games 2025, and successfully hosting the sixth U-19 SAFF Championship 2025.

Further, the state has disbursed over Rs 5 crore as cash incentives to sportspersons, a move aimed at encouraging sporting excellence and rewarding performance. The launch of the Arunachal Olympics Mission has emerged as a flagship initiative to groom young talent, create a robust sports culture, and prepare athletes for global competition.

Khandu reiterated that every child with sporting talent must find encouragement and opportunity.

The ‘PEMA 3.0’ governance theme, focused on reforms and growth, has prioritised sports infrastructure and human resource development, enabling rural and emerging athletes to access high-quality training, coaching, exposure, and competitive platforms, officials said. (PTI)