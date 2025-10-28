Dedicated SIT to take over Gomchu Yekar case

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 27 Oct: Former Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

He has been taken to the Jully central jail.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) on Monday morning arrested Potom in connection with the sensational twin suicide case involving allegations of sexual abuse, coercion and corruption, a senior police officer said.

Potom, currently posted as special secretary (PWD) with the Delhi government, surrendered at the Nirjuli police station at around 7:30 am and was formally arrested, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega said.

He had remained untraceable since the matter came to light on Thursday, prompting the police to issue a lookout notice against him.

Potom was wanted in a case registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including those related to abetment to suicide and criminal misconduct.

The case pertains to the death of Gomchu Yekar, who died by suicide at his rented apartment in Lekhi village in Nirjuli on 23 October.

Handwritten notes found at the spot allegedly mentioned harassment and coercion by two senior officials – Potom and Rural Works Department executive engineer Likwang Lowang. Lowang also died by suicide the same day at his residence in Khonsa, police said.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Nirjuli police station, but the family later claimed that multiple suicide notes were recovered in which Yekar levelled grave allegations against both officials.

In the notes, Yekar alleged that he had been sexually exploited and harassed over an extended period, and claimed that prolonged humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take his own life.

The notes further described alleged intimate relationships, manipulation, financial promises and subsequent threats. One note stated that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officials of abandoning and blackmailing him.

Yekar claimed that he had been promised Rs 1 crore as financial assistance, which was later withdrawn, and wrote, “If I die, it will be because of him (Potom). Please give me justice.”

Yekar’s father has filed a detailed complaint at the Nirjuli police station, seeking stringent criminal action against both officials for abetment of suicide, sexual exploitation, mental harassment, criminal intimidation, corruption, and endangerment of life.

The FIR invokes the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017. It seeks that the suicide notes be treated as dying declarations, preserved as primary evidence, and sent for forensic and handwriting analysis.

The FIR further alleges that Yekar was coerced into illegal activities, repeatedly humiliated, and later abandoned. He had initially been engaged on a temporary basis by the then DC Potom to assist in enforcing the alcohol- and tobacco-free order at Indira Gandhi Park.

Police records show that Yekar later misused the position by conducting unauthorised raids, assaulting civilians, collecting illegal fines and extorting money from pubs, bars and liquor shops, using a rented car with a ‘Magistrate on Duty’ nameplate and forged seals to appear legitimate.

His family has demanded a fair, thorough and independent investigation, including the involvement of central agencies, citing the powerful positions of the accused.

Protestors, including family members of Yekar and former leaders of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, were present outside the JMFC court, demanding justice for the deceased. Stones were hurled at the vehicle of the Itanagar SDPO in which Potom was being transported to the court on Monday.The angry protesters demanded the death penalty for Potom.

Later, Yekar’s relatives demanded that bail should not be granted to Potom.

“We are initiating a complaint based on whatever documents and evidence are in our possession,” arelative said.

The dead body of the 19-year-old Yekar is still in the mortuary of the TRIHMS.

Naharlagun DSP Kengo Dirchi, who was appointed as the team leader in this case, informed that the matter is under investigation, and refrained from revealing further queries regarding Potom’s clarification note.

Dedicated SIT to take over case

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to transfer the case related to the death of Yekar to the dedicated special investigation team (SIT) of the APP.

The SIT, based in the police headquarters, is headed by SP Shivendu Bhushan, who is also the SP (Crime).

IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa, talking to this daily, informed that the SIT will take over the case from the Nirjuli police station soon.

The case was being handled by the Nirjuli police, where an FIR was lodged by the father of late Yekar. A team headed by SDPO Kengo Dirchi and comprising Nirjuli PS OC Inspector Talom Moya Nekam, Nirjuli PS SI Gopal Tok (investigating officer), Head Constable Dakter Lombi, and others, was investigating the case till now.

The police have booked the case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 271 and 272/3(5) (negligent and malicious acts likely to spread infection) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (With PTI input)