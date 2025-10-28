BASAR, 27 Oct: ArSRLM officials from Leparada, West Siang and Lower Siang districts participated in an in-service training and technology demonstrationprogramme, organized here in Leparada district by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Monday.

The training aimed to impart scientific knowledge in oyster mushroom cultivation, vermicompost production, disease and pest management in important regional crops, natural farming, organic farming, and protected cultivation to the ArSRLM officials.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar emphasized the importance of adopting organic farming practices, crop diversification, and millet cultivation for sustainable food production in the region.

Horticulture scientist Dr Thejangulie Agamihighlighted the significance of protected cultivation for year-round vegetable production. He also spoke on selection of healthy planting material and crop management practices in horticultural crops, particularly orange, banana, and pineapple.

Plant protection scientist Dr Kangabam Suraj Sprovided comprehensive technical insights into year-round oyster mushroom cultivation, vermicompost production, disease and pest management in major regional crops, and natural farming.

The programme concluded with a field visit to the ICAR research farm in Gori-III, the IFS, the Arunachal mandarin block, the protected cultivation unit, and the Azolla cultivation unit.