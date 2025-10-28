NAHARLAGUN, 27 Oct: District programme officers and consultants from 18 districts participated in a sensitization meeting on ‘Preparation of district dossiers for sub-national malaria elimination verification’, organized here on Monday by the Arunachal Pradesh State Health Society (NCVBDC).

The meeting aimed at orienting the district officials on the procedures and technical requirements for achieving district certification under the Sub-national Malaria Elimination Programme, aligning with the national goal of a malaria-free India by 2030.

The event was attended by DHS Dr Marbom Basar, NHM MD Marge Sora, NCVBDC senior consultant Dr Kalpana Baruah, Dr Soumyadeep Chaudhuri from WHO-India, and DDHS Dr KT Mulung.

The discussions focused on strengthening malaria surveillance, data validation, dossier preparation, and inter-departmental coordination.

Dr Baruah lauded Arunachal for being the first state to organize such a sensitization meeting, and assured of continued national-level technical support.

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge to sustain the malaria-free districts through robust surveillance, accurate reporting, and coordinated efforts.

The participants came from Anjaw, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Pakke-Kessang, Siang, Tawang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng, and West Siang districts.