ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: NGO One Arunachal has announced the ‘3rd Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans’ Movement’, scheduled for December, as a tribute to the state’s weavers, artisans, and designers.

The 10-day event, to be held at Interior Park in Lekhi, will spotlight Arunachal’s cultural pride through fashion, art, and craftsmanship.

“The artisans’ movement is our effort to shift the focus from glamour to grassroots, from runways to the real hands that weave our identity,” said One Arunachal chairperson Joram Tat.

“Every thread spun in our villages carries a story of tradition, skill, and self-reliance. Through the Arunachal Fashion Week, we want to give those stories a national stage and show that fashion can be a force for livelihood, culture, and pride.”

He expressed gratitude to chief patron of the event, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam, and patron, MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, for their guidance and support in empowering youths, artisans, and entrepreneurs through creative industry initiatives.

This year’s lineup features six major designers representing diverse districts and tribes: Pura Aniya from Ziro (Lower Subansiri) of ‘A Dressmaker’; OsumJerang from Kaying (Siang) of ‘Sum’s Tribal Fusion’; Jyoti Dada from Tirap of ‘JD Collections’; GimiYamang from Kra Daadi of ‘Gimi’s Design’; Opet Litin from Yingkiong (Upper Siang) of ‘Litin’s Creation’; and Joram Nampi from Joram (Keyi Panyor) of One Arunachal.

Joining them are designers Leeza Bagra, YangadaJumter Angu, Liya Elapra, and Metam Veo, along with weave designers from across Arunachal’s tribes, including specially-abled artisans, symbolizing inclusivity and innovation.

The 10-day calendar of the event is designed to blend fashion, culture, and entrepreneurship.

Further, the AFW awards night will recognise outstanding contributions by models, designers, and artisans in promoting Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage. The categories include AFW model of the year, best fashion designer, best weave designer, emerging talent award, best contributor award, best showstopper award, most fashionable guest award, and buyer’s award, among others.

“At its core, the 3rd Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans’ Movement is not merely a fashion event but a cultural and developmental movement; one that weaves together empowerment, sustainability, and creativity, positioning Arunachal as a growing hub of craftsmanship, culture, and innovation,” the organiser stated in a release.