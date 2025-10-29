GEKU, 28 Oct: Agriculture Director TD Neckom inaugurated the newly constructed agriculture development officer’s (ADO) office and a store building here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday, in the presence of progressive farmers and government officials.

Addressing the gathering, Neckom encouraged the officials and the public to remain active and vibrant in carrying forward agricultural development activities. He also appealed to the public to safeguard government assets and beautify the premises for future generations.

Reflecting on his long service career, Neckom, who is set to retire from government service on superannuation on 31 October, shared experiences and challenges faced during his tenure in the district.

Reminiscing about his early career in the district, he said that a temporary bamboo-structure office was built under his supervision in 1988-89 at a cost of just Rs 14,000 during his tenure as agriculture inspector (PPI) in Yingkiong.

He said that, with the inauguration of this new building, the old bamboo structure will also “retire” this month – an interesting and emotional coincidence in his service life.

DAO Dana Moyong highlighted the difficulties faced previously by the Geku office, including severe roof leakages during the rainy season that damaged important documents and hampered official functioning.

He expressed respite that the new permanent structure has brought much-needed solace to the staff and stakeholders.

Geku ADO Lancy Tangu and ADO HQ Sanjay Kr Singh also spoke.

Agriculture Marketing Director Balung Mengu and PPA secretary Oran Tayom were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)