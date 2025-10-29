ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Two boxers from Arunachal Pradesh – Jinger Gongo and Yani Wai Sonam -advanced to the second round of the 69th National School Games Boxing (Boys & Girls), which began at the Khelo India indoor stadium here on Tuesday.

Competing in the boys’ 48-50 kg category, Gongo beat Ashish Oraon from Jharkhand, while Sonam beat Amulya Kesaewani from Uttar Pradesh in the girls’ 54-57 kg category.

Chutung Mangkhya lost to Samiksha Singh from Delhi in the girls’ 52-54 kg category.

A total of 904 boxers, including 453 boys and 451 girls, from across the country are participating in the event.