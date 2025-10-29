Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has taken over the case related to the death of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar.

Talking to this daily, SIT SP Shivendu Bhusan said that the SIT has taken over the case and has started the investigation process.

Earlier, in an official order, the office of the DGP informed that the case was being transferred to the crime branch police station (SIT) for speedy and conclusive investigation of the case.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega informed that all necessary materials have been handed over to the SIT team by the Nirjuli police, who were investigating the case until now. The state government on Monday decided to transfer the case from the Nirjuli police to the SIT.

Yekar died by suicide in his rented apartment in Lekhi village in Nirjuli on 23 October. Later, multiple suicide notes were found, in which he named former ICR DC Talo Potom and Rural Works Department executive engineer Likwang Lowang for allegedly forcing him to die by suicide. Lowang also died by suicide a few hours later.

In the notes, Yekar alleged that he had been sexually exploited and harassed over an extended period, and claimed that prolonged humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take his own life.

The notes further described alleged intimate relationships, manipulation, financial promises, and subsequent threats. One note stated that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officials of abandoning and blackmailing him.

Potom, who is now the PWD special secretary in the Delhi government, has been sent to 14 days’ judicial remand after he surrendered to the police on Monday morning.