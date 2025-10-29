ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The Tirap district administration has banned the use of camouflage or military pattern clothing by civilians during hunting and fishing activities with immediate effect, officials said.

“Such action of wearing camouflage clothing in the jungle can lead to mistaken identity by defence forces, especially amid rising militant activities in and around the forested areas of Tirap, Changlang, Longding and Namsai districts,” an official order issued by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran said.

“No person shall wear camouflage attire or carry arms while engaging in hunting or fishing activities, except authorised security personnel on duty,” it said.

The order issued on Monday also prohibits civilian entry into forest areas for hunting or fishing after sunset.

“Any person found violating the order shall be liable to legal action and penalties as prescribed by law,” it stated. (PTI)