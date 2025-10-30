Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: In a turn of events, former Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) chairman Techi Puru was reportedly arrested by the Papum Pare district police on the orders of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Yupia, on Wednesday, for his alleged involvement in the disruption and vandalism of the Judicial Magistrate Court, Yupia, during Monday’s protest over the death of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar.

Apparently, the JMFC took cognizance of the matter based on an FIR lodged by the Papum Pare District Court Bar Association regarding the disruption of court proceedings and damage to public property during the protest at the JMFC, Yupia premises on Monday.

The JMFC noted: “On October 27, 2025, when the accused person, Talo Potom, was produced by the Nirjuli police, a huge crowd had gathered outside the court premises. The crowd, which allegedly comprised family members of the victim and other unknown individuals, interfered with regular court proceedings and also threw stones, breaking a glass pane of the court building.”

The JMFC further stated: “Techi Puru was seen instigating the crowd. He has also admitted that he was protesting on that day and was present when the accused, Talo Potom, was produced. As such, Techi Puru is detained. The OC, PS Doimukh, is directed to take Techi Puru into custody and process him according to law.”

The JMFC directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Doimukh police station to ascertain Puru’s involvement in the incident and verify the video footage.

Puru reportedly went to the JMFC for a hearing in another case and was subsequently detained as per the JMFC’s order. He was sent to the Doimukh police station for further investigation and was formally arrested in the evening after cross-verification.

Papum Pare superintendent of police Taru Gusar confirmed that Puru had been formally arrested after due process of verification, as directed by the JMFC, Yupia. He added that Puru would be produced before the JMFC for a bail hearing the following day.