ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday and briefed him about his recent visit to Japan and potential collaborations that could enhance opportunities for the state’s young workforce in emerging sectors.

During his Japan visit, the Chief Minister explored avenues for skill development and employment exchange for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Governor also discussed key developmental issues concerning the state and reviewed the progress on several ongoing initiatives. They shared their commitment to ensuring that development in Arunachal Pradesh remains inclusive, technology-driven, and focused on empowering its people.

The Governor emphasized the need for geospatial technology-aided monitoring of projects through reliable and verifiable data, saying that it would ensure better planning as well as and in dispute resolution. Parnaik noted that the Shillong-based North Eastern Space Applications Centre possesses the necessary satellite images and expertise to assist the state government in this endeavor.

The Governor also called for the promotion of sports and youth development in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized the importance of introducing sports medicine, strengthening the state Olympic association, and organizing more games and sports competitions at the district and inter-district levels to identify and nurture young talents from the grassroots. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)