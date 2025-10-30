TAWANG, 29 Oct: The 5th edition of Monduro – the world’s highest Enduro race – was formally flagged-off on Wednesday at the Amphitheatre here in Tawang district. This year’s edition carries the inspiring theme “Monduro Goes Green,” which emphasize the environmental responsibility and sustainability in adventure sports.

A total of 25 riders from across India and overseas, including Japan, Iran, Bhutan, and Nepal, will compete in this high-altitude endurance challenge.

The main race will begin from Lama Zhabzhey below PTso on 2 November and conclude at the meadow behind Khinmey Monastery on the 1st day of the event.

On 3 November, the riders will tackle the most challenging stage, starting at an altitude of 4,400 meters at Kimilengtsey, passing through Gromling, Dobleytsey and Jangon Nunnery, ending at Drekhang near Tawang Monastery.

Earlier, the inaugural event commenced with the unveiling of the official Monduro 5.0 race jersey by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering. This was followed by the flag-off ceremony.

The event also featured cultural performance by the Ketchenga cultural troupe and a joy ride by participants through the scenic route from Old Market – New Market – Tawang Monastery.

A host of dignitaries including deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, SP Dorjee Wangdi Thongon, ADC Rinchin Leta, Deputy Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade M. Upadhyay were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)