ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: After Monday’s protest in connection with the late Gomchu Yekar suicide case, the family members of former ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom expressed deep sadness over the violence that erupted on the court premises, describing it as unfortunate.

Addressing the media, they stated that they would abide by the law of the land if Potom is found guilty.

The family said, “Late Gomchu Yekar should receive justice, and we, the family members of Potom, will accept whatever course the law takes.”

However, they also voiced concern over the role of the former Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee chairman and others, stating that their involvement in the protest had largely instigated it. The family suspected ill intentions behind these developments, adding that the issue should not be given a communal colour or pursued out of revenge.

They further stated, “When Potom was serving as an administrator in the ICR, he evicted many government quarters that had been encroached upon by the public, including some influential individuals. He did not carry out these evictions for personal gain but in the larger interest of the state and the welfare of society.”

The family also appealed to the district administration and the police to provide security for Potom.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh police has taken over the case related to the death of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar.

Yekar died by suicide in his rented apartment in Lekhi village in Nirjuli on 23 October. Later, multiple suicide notes were found, in which he named former ICR DC Talo Potom and rural works department executive engineer Likwang Lowang for allegedly forcing him to die by suicide. Lowang also died by suicide a few hours later.

In the notes, Yekar alleged that he had been sexually exploited and harassed over an extended period, and claimed that prolonged humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take his own life.

The notes further described alleged intimate relationships, manipulation, financial promises, and subsequent threats. One note stated that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officials of abandoning and blackmailing him.

Potom, was sent to 14 days’ judicial remand after he surrendered to the police on Monday morning.