RONO HILLS: 29 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) joined the nation in organizing the Fit India Freedom Run 6.0 – 2025 from 2 to 31 October.

As part of the month-long initiative, a Fit India Freedom Run/Walk was conducted on 29 October within the university campus.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 100 students, research scholars, and staff members representing various departments. Their active involvement showcased a strong commitment to physical fitness and national unity.

Addressing the participants, head of the department of physical education Dr. Tadang Minu emphasized the vision of the Fit India Movement and the role of regular physical activities.

Dean of faculty of physical education and sports sciences prof. Sambhu Prasad also motivated the gathering by underlining the collective responsibility of adopting fitness and promoting unity among citizens.

Assistant director of physical education and nodal officer of the programme Dr. A. Yuvaraj delivered an encouraging speech focusing on the importance of embracing fitness as a lifestyle.

Assistant professor Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi, event coordinator, also addressed the participants.

Faculty members and guest faculties from the faculty of physical education and sports sciences were also present.