PASIGHAT, 29 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) vice chancellor prof. Tomo Riba released the first edition of ‘The APU Magazine,’ brought out by the Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union (APUSU), here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Lauding the students’ union for the initiative, prof. Riba said the magazine beautifully encapsulates the activities and achievements of the university and other initiatives that the institution has taken for the welfare of the university as well as society at large.

He opined that the magazine aims to be more than just a publication-it aspires to be a mirror reflecting the vibrant academic and cultural life at APU.

Prof. Riba appreciated the editorial committee and expressed hope that future editions would build upon this foundation, incorporating feedback and diverse voices from the university community.

The university’s registrar Narmi Darang noted that the magazine provides a platform for students to express their creativity while documenting the university’s progress.

Darang said such publications help project APU’s achievements to the wider academic community and strengthen the bond between the university and its stakeholders. He expressed confidence that this initiative would encourage more such endeavors on campus.

Magazine Committee chairman Dr. Eli Doye highlighted the collaborative effort behind the publication. He acknowledged the editorial team, student contributors, and the university administration for their support.

The magazine contains eleven sections covering various aspects of university life. It features contributions from students, including experience reports, articles, poems, and short stories. A sketch section displays artwork by students. The magazine also documents awards and achievements, listing departmental toppers. A photo gallery at the end captures events and moments from the academic year.

The magazine has been edited by the APUSU’s IPR secretary Ennong Tamut.