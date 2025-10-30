River Crisis

By Dr Oishee Mukherjee

Atmospheric pollution is a major concern, as is the contamination of rivers and lakes. Studies reveal that rivers are dying in the Himalayas, causing water shortages, and seas are also reportedly drying up beyond India.

A recent North Bengal University study found that rivers in the Himalayan foreland basin, including Raidak, Teesta, Mahananda, and Kosi, are drying up in North Bengal’s foothills, endangering local ecosystems, livelihoods, and water security. Between 1985 and 2024, long-term water zones shrank by 2,900 acres while short-term zones expanded by 3,550 acres. About 25,700 acres of riverbeds became farmland, and 21,200 acres were turned into settlements. Ironically, these same rivers have triggered major floods in North Bengal over the past two days.

The growing population has made potable water scarcity a major issue, especially in metropolitan and urban areas. Rivers supply essential water and are culturally significant, particularly in Hinduism, where the Ganga is both spiritually revered and commonly associated with final rites. Despite its importance, most sections of the Ganges are heavily polluted.

India’s rivers are vital for millions of people and support 18% of global aquatic life. However, over half of the country’s 605 rivers were polluted in 2022, posing risks to public health, biodiversity, and contributing to worldwide water pollution.

Pollution levels in rivers such as the Ganges, Yamuna, and Sabarmati have increased significantly. These rivers are used to transport untreated waste, including disposed idols, human and animal remains, sewage, chemical waste, wastewater, and other debris. Contributing factors include industrial discharge, untreated municipal sewage, inadequate waste management systems, and actions by individuals.

The Ganga River, which supports over 600 million people across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, is currently experiencing its most significant decrease in water flow in 1300 years, according to a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research indicated potential impacts on water security, agriculture, and power generation in this densely populated region. Researchers from IIT Gandhinagar and the University of Arizona analyzed the river’s stream flow using a combination of instrumental data, paleoclimate records, and hydrological models, finding that the decline since the early 1990s is greater than that experienced during major droughts of the 16th and 18th centuries.

Lead author Dipesh Singh Chuphal noted that the Ganga has suffered multiple severe droughts over the past 30 years, with 2004-2010 being the worst in more than a millennium. The basin experienced two major seven-year droughts (1991-97 and 2004-2010), among the ten longest in its 1300-year history. Researchers warn that higher temperatures could reduce streamflow by 5–35% if rainfall remains low.

Recently a parliamentary panel stated that the stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi is severely polluted and virtually dead. It found 23 of the 33 monitoring sites, including six in the national capital, had failed to meet primary water quality standards. The report categorised the Yamuna into three parts – the stretch from Yamunotri to the Hathnikund barrage, which is unpolluted, from Hathnikund barrage to Palla, which is moderately polluted and from Palla to Okhla in Delhi, which is severely polluted.

In most stretches of the Ganga and the Yamuna, experts have stated that the deteriorating quality parameters called for urgent and coordinated response from all stakeholders to abate pollution. The analysis on assessing the water quality has been done on four parameters of dissolved oxygen, pH, biochemical oxygen demand and faecal coliform.

Over the years, the central and state governments have made some efforts to conserve rivers which have failed to bring about the desired results. Several programmes and policies aimed at the conservation and rejuvenation of rivers across the country have been launched which include Namami Gange (National Mission for Clean Ganga), National River Conservation Plan, National Mission for Clean Chambal, National Mission for Clean Narmada and National River Linking Project.

In addition, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and various state pollution control boards have carried out initiatives focused on river cleaning and conservation. These efforts include monitoring and regulation, enforcing environmental laws, capacity building and public awareness, implementing river rejuvenation projects, and supporting research and development. Despite the actions taken by both central and state governments, challenges persist, which may be attributed to insufficiently strict monitoring of waste disposal practices by industries and municipalities.

The government spent Rs. 13,000 crore on cleaning the Ganga, but results have been minimal. In 2019, the Quality Council of India reported that over 70% of towns along the river still dumped waste directly due to inadequate municipal plants. Nationwide, more than 38,000 million litres of wastewater reach Indian rivers each day because of insufficient sewage treatment and poor disposal systems.

High pollution levels are a serious issue, demanding action to keep rivers clean. Both government bodies and society should enforce plastic bans, ensure proper waste disposal, treat wastewater, raise awareness, organise cleanup campaigns, regularly monitor water quality, and work with non-profits.

India produces 152,245 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) daily, with about 75% processed and a significant portion entering water bodies. Although Solid Waste Management Rules require segregation at source and state enforcement, much MSW remains unsegregated, resulting in mixed waste with low calorific value that is unsuitable for incineration and ends up in landfills. The Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, launched in 2021, seeks to achieve complete source segregation and scientific waste management by 2026, but experts doubt these targets are achievable given current infrastructure limitations.

A study conducted two years ago estimated that 40 per cent of India’s population may lack access to a clean water source by 2030. Pollution levels in ponds and lakes, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, contribute to challenges related to drinking water, including an increase in water-borne and communicable diseases. According to WHO standards, potable water is unavailable in many villages in underdeveloped districts. Contaminants are a concern for public health, especially among populations with lower immunity. Cleaning rivers and other water bodies requires coordinated efforts between the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution control boards.

Efforts from both central and state governments are necessary, along with raising public awareness regarding the importance of maintaining clean water sources. Collaboration between government agencies and voluntary organisations can support measures such as banning plastics, ensuring proper waste disposal, treating wastewater, promoting public awareness, organising cleanup campaigns, and regularly monitoring water quality. Addressing issues such as siltation is also important in preserving river health. — INFA