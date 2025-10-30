The two-tier local elections – Panchayat and Municipal – are scheduled to be held in December this year. The process of reservation of seats for women has already begun, as it is mandatory to have 33 percent reservation for women in local elections. While some states have up to 50 percent reservation, 33 percent of seats at all levels of Panchayati Raj Institutions are reserved for women in Arunachal Pradesh, in accordance with the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

The Itanagar Capital Region administration recently conducted a draw of lots to finalize the women’s reserved seats for the upcoming Itanagar Municipal Corporation elections. Seven of the 20 municipal wards have been reserved for women candidates. Additionally, the office of the Mayor has also been reserved for a female candidate.

The reserved seats are rotated periodically among different constituencies to ensure that the benefits of reservation are distributed fairly over time. A minimum of one-third of the total seats to be filled by direct elections are reserved for women, and these seats are allocated by rotation to different constituencies.

The reservation policy aims to enhance women’s participation in local governance and decision-making by providing them with greater opportunities to contribute to community planning and administration. It is a significant step toward empowerment and inclusive development, encouraging more women to engage in the political process. Reserving seats for women ensures their active involvement in shaping rural development policies and addressing issues that directly impact their communities.

So far, 21 states and 2 Union Territories have made provisions in their respective State Panchayati Raj Acts or Rules for 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayats. Arunachal Pradesh could have considered 50 percent reservation this time around, but it appears that such a move will have to wait for now.