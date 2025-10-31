ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh’ Kudo players hauled a total of 17 medals at three events – the 16th Kudo National Tournament 2025; the 6th Kudo Federation Cup 2025; and the 17th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament – all held in Surat, Gujarat, from 24 to 30 October.

The 12-member contingent was led by State Kudo Association president sensei Hura Gambo Tarh and coach-cum-manager senpai Techi Tagung.

The winners include:

16th Kudo National Tournament 2025:

Gold: Aman Riang (Above 21, PI-210) and Yapi Paksok (Above 21, PI-250);

Silver: Murtem Kenzy (Under 19, PI-230); Bronze: Techi Tagung (Above 21, PI-270); Tana Tag (Above 21, PI-250); Tage Gollom (Above 21, PI-240); Tana Juri -(Under 19, PI-210)

6th Kudo Federation Cup 2025:

Gold: Techi Tagung – (Male Senior, PI-170); Silver: Murtem Kenzy (Cadet, PI-250); Bronze: Nido Teshi (Male Senior, PI-230); Hui Tajum (Male Senior, PI-240); Biman Riang (Male Senior, PI-210)

17th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament:

Gold: Techi Tagung (Male Senior, PI-270) and Biman Riang (Male Senior, PI-210); Silver: Yapi Paksok(Female Senior, PI-250) and Murtem Kenzy (Male Cadet, PI-240); Bronze: Hui Tai (Male Cadet, PI-260)