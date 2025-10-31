PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: A draw of lots for reservation of wards for women in the forthcoming Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) election was conducted at the DC’s conference hall here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Three wards (2, 3 and 6) out of the eight were reserved for women during the process held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Election Officer Sonalika Jiwani and members comprising MEO in-charge Dr Manjuli Komut.

It was witnessed by representatives of political parties, among others. (DIPRO)