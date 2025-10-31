LOKPENG, 30 Oct: In a pioneering conservation effort, members of the Lokpeng Welfare Society (LWS) in Lokpeng village in Siang district have come declared their Hii:ung Hii:eng community forest as the first community conserved area for marbled cats.

This initiative was made possible through the support of the LWS, the Eastern Himalayas Marbled Cat Project (EHMCP), and the Small Wild Cat Conservation Foundation (SWCCF). The collaboration aims to safeguard the habitat of the elusive and threatened marbled cat through long-term community engagement and protection measures.

During a meeting held here, EHMCP founder Dr Giridhar Malla spoke about conservation of small cats all around the world and about the importance of marbled cats, while EHMCP member Yomto Mayi briefed the villagers on the importance of creating community conserved areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

LWS president Taloh Pajing highlighted the society’s commitment to conservation, and emphasized the potential of the Hii:ung Hii:eng forest to become a thriving haven for marbled cats. He also informed the community that the society has implemented strict regulations prohibiting the hunting of marbled cats and other wildlife within the conserved area.

The declaration of Hii:ung Hii:eng as the first community conserved area for marbled cats marks a significant milestone in community-led conservation in India, being the first of its kind in the country. It stands as a powerful testament to the people of Lokpeng village’s dedication to environmental stewardship, and serves as an inspiring example of how grassroots initiatives can play a vital role in protecting Arunachal’s rich biodiversity.