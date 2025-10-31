PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik called upon the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) to align its academic programmes with industry and public sector needs to prepare graduates who are “work-ready and world-ready.”

He was addressing the first convocation ceremony of the university held here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, conferred degrees to the inaugural batch of 2023-25.

A total of 71 students graduated in five PG courses.

Parnaik lauded the fact that over 66% of the successful candidates were women, calling it a sign of women’s empowerment and social progress in the state.

“Educate a woman, and she educates the whole family, in fact, the whole state,” he said.

Lemsang Bangyang from the APU’s education department received the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA of 9.30.

The Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medals were awarded to Anisha Kri, Mumne Tayeng, Lemsang Bangyang, Saniya Mossang,and Ralbom Ripuk.

The governor suggested introducing tribal studies and establishing a community radio station, similar to that of Rajiv Gandhi University, to help the institution reach homes and hearts across the state.

He emphasised that, as the state’s first university, the APU has a special responsibility to reflect the true potential and challenges of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The courses, the syllabi and academic pursuits must therefore reflect the true potential and challenges of Arunachal Pradesh. Our geography, our local languages and our unique local governance must all find their rightful place in the classrooms,” he said.

The governor said that students and teachers should not merely absorb information but create new knowledge that uplifts lives, inspires progress and solves real problems on the ground.

“Every programme you design must encourage curiosity, critical thinking and, above all, the courage to ask questions that lead to discovery and transformation,” he added.

Addressing the graduating students, Parnaik said they are the pioneering batch and will remain proud alumni of the APU forever. “You are the pride of Arunachal and our great nation. The world beyond these walls eagerly awaits your contribution, your innovative ideas, your blessed compassion, and your inborn courage to make a difference wherever you go,” he said.

He told the graduates that, as the first batch of the APU, they bear a responsibility of shaping the future of the state and contributing to the nation. He urged them to use their full potential and resolve to take the state forward while remaining connected with their values and cultures.

The governor urged the graduates to let transparency guide their actions, integrity shape their decisions, and professionalism reflect in all they do. “Let your heart remain honest, your conduct upright, and your attitude anchored in probity and righteousness,” he said.

He reminded them that their success has contributions from people around them, so they must always serve and live up to their expectations.

He congratulated the gold medallists, saying that they have created a benchmark in academic excellence and their achievements bring honour not only to themselves but also to their teachers, parents, and the university.

He also congratulated APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba and the university fraternity for successfully completing the first academic year – “a milestone that marks the foundation of an academic legacy in the state.”

Prof Riba in his address highlighted the university’s progress, future plans, and ongoing challenges. He said that the university now has 11 departments with five departments offering PhD programmes, as well.

“The university has affiliated two government colleges in Piyong and Kanubari and adopted three anganwadi centres and five TB patients under its community outreach initiatives,” he informed.

The VC also announced plans to add nine new departments to strengthen the academic infrastructure.He emphasised the university’s commitment to expanding its reach and impact in the state through various developmental and community engagement programmes.

Prof Riba expressed confidence that the institution would continue to grow and serve as “a beacon of quality education in Arunachal.”

Registrar Narmi Darang said that the day marked the beginning of a new chapter in the university’s journey,and expressed hope that the graduating students would carry forward the legacy of excellence and service.

The convocation ceremony was attended by Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, the DC and SP of East Siang, heads of various departments of the district, leaders from the AAPSU, AdiSU and Adi Bane Kebang, and local panchayat leaders and gaon burahs, among others.