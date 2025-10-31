Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Following reports of 29 African swine fever (ASF) cases in Gorubandha and Taramjuli in Banderdewa circle, 10 suspected cases in Kimin, three suspected cases in Doimukh, and two cases in Papu Nallah, the Papum Pare district administration on Thursday issued a prohibitory order on the purchase and transportation of pigs and their products in the district.

“In order to contain the further spread of the disease in the district, a prohibitory order is required to restrict the interstate and inter-district movement and transportation of pigs immediately,” the order stated.

The prohibitory order has been issued under Section 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

The district administration in its order stated that ASF is a deadly viral disease that spreads rapidly and has a high mortality rate, resulting in heavy economic losses for farmers once the outbreak occurs, and that there is no vaccine to cure it.