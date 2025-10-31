Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 30 Oct: Former Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) chairman Techi Puru was granted bail by the JFMC court here on Thursday.

He had been arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in disruption and vandalism of the judicial magistrate’s court in Yupia during Monday’s protest over the death of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar.

The death of Yekar had prompted massive protest in the court premises as the former ICE DC Talo Potom was being taken inside.

Puru had come to attend the hearing in the court with regard to a case related to the APPSC paper leak scam agitation. The JMFC, while taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the Papum Pare District Court Bar Association regarding the disruption of court proceedings and damage to public property during the protest at the JMFC Yupia premises on Monday, directed the police to detain Puru to ascertain his involvement in the incident and to verify the video footage.

Later, the police formally arrested him, and Puru spent the night at the Doimukh police station.

It maybe recalled that Yekar died by suicide in his rented apartment in Lekhi village in Nirjuli on 23 October. Later, multiple suicide notes were found, in which he named former ICR DC Talo Potom and rural works department executive engineer Likwang Lowang for allegedly forcing him to die by suicide. Lowang also died by suicide a few hours later.

The Special Investigation Team of the Arunachal Pradesh police has taken over the case related to the death of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar.