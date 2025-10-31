TAWANG, 30 Oct: The 4th State Level Archery Championship, which commenced here on 28 October, concluded on Thursday with the declaration of winners and distribution of awards.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang urged the youths to stay away from drugs, actively engage in sports, and contribute towards Mission Viksit Arunachal 2047. He also requested the Arunachal Pradesh Archery Association to conduct the 5th State Level Archery Championship in his constituency.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his continued encouragement and support in organizing such competitions that provide platforms for youths to pursue careers in various sports disciplines.

On the occasion, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo felicitated Sonam Wangdi Damo with a medal and award for winning the Tawang Marathon 42 km run (local talent category). He had missed the earlier felicitation ceremony due to a technical issue.

Medal tally

Senior recurve (men): Gold – Sangey Chhonjin, Tawang District Archery Association.

Sub-junior recurve (men)

Gold – Wangtai Wangsu, State Sports Academy, Miao; Silver – Nini Tamuk, State Sports Academy, Miao; Bronze – Tash Kania, Sange Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar.

Compound senior (men)

Gold – Kennong Palong, Sports Authority of India, Itanagar; Silver – Taja Yorpen, SAI, Itanagar; Bronze – Wamun Khimhum, SSAM.

Compound senior (women)

Gold – Tang Sumi, SAI, Itanagar; Silver – Alisha Arangham, SLSA; Bronze – Ngamleh Wangsa, SAI.

Senior Indian round (men)

Gold – Lobsang Tenzin, TDAA; Silver – Gollo Tadik, SAI; Bronze – Thuten Dawa, TDAA.

Senior Indian round (women)

Gold – Ringu Meki, SAI; Silver – Nang Khemawati, SAI; Bronze – Lobsang Dema, TDAA.

Sub-junior Indian round (boys)

Gold – Gichik Dopum, SSAM; Silver – Phiakwang Tante, SSAM; Bronze – Kengam Loya, SSAM.

Sub-Junior Indian round (girls)

Gold – Bengia Lali, SLSA; Silver – Nabam Mach, SLSA; Bronze – Joram Meth, SLSA.

Under-13 Indian round (boys)

Gold – Nyemkhu Wangsu, SSAM; Silver – Karma Nyima Tashi, Khelo India Centre, Tawang; Bronze – Dokar Dirchi, SLSA.

Under-13 Indian round (girls)

Gold – Suchandini Mantaw, SLSA; Silver – Didumsi Ngi, SLSA; Bronze – Nancy Paron, SLSA. (DIPRO)