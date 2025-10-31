GalleryState News October 31, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The 59 Bn ITBP commandant organised a Vigilance Awareness Week programme on Thursday at the Government Middle School in Khoilabhati in West Kameng district to promote integrity and transparency among students and staff. – Prem Chetry RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Debate on ONOE held at RGU Tedir attends regional workshop on renewable energy Techi Tagung awarded black belt HA to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey Fit India run organised Habitual offenders arrested