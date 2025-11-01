NAMSAI, 31 Oct: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here has become the first private university in Northeast India to be accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

This milestone stands as a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to excellence in agricultural education, research, and innovation, the university stated in a release.

Established in 2014, the faculty of agricultural and life sciences at the AUS has experienced remarkable growth, fostering hundreds of talented agriculturists who now serve across India in reputed organisations, research institutes, and key government departments.

The university’s alumni are recognised for their significant contributions to the nation’s agricultural development and policy implementation.

“The ICAR accreditation not only validates AUS’ quality standards, but also underscores its leading role in shaping the future of sustainable agriculture across Northeast India,” it said.

“We are honoured to receive the ICAR accreditation -a recognition that reflects our decade-long dedication to nurturing future leaders in agriculture. This achievement further motivates us to continue promoting excellence in education, innovation, and community empowerment,” said AUS Chairman Dr Ashwani Lochan.