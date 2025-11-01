ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Five boxers from Arunachal Pradesh reached the pre-quarterfinals of the 69th National School Games on Friday.

The five boxers – Yamima Liyang, Rahnuma Khatun, Tarh Yaram, Rali Yangfo and Akom Talar Don – all registered wins and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.

Liyang won against Trisha Sharma from Himachal Pradesh in the girls’ 42 kg to 44 kg category, while Khatun emerged victorious against Priyaben Tinaji Thakor from NVS in the girls’ below 42 kg category. Yaram defeated Karuma Chettri from Sikkim in the 46 kg to 48 kg category.

However, Hillang Ana from Arunachal lost to Nischal Sharma from CBSC in the girls’ 44 kg to 46 kg category.

Competing in the boys’ 66 kg to 70 kg category, Rali Yangfo defeated his opponent Gunda Mokshit from Telangana, while Akom Talar Don beat Yogesh from Haryana in the boys’ below 46 kg categories.

Chubol Tamin, Tero Lochung, and Sanday Bayang, all from Arunachal, lost to their respective opponents Mudasar Ahmed from Jammu-Kashmir (57-60 kg), Prabal Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh (60-63 kg), and Sunil Sharma from Rajasthan (80-80+ kg).

The competition was underway while filing this report at 7 pm.