ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Everester Taka Tamut from Arunachal Pradesh has been nominated as the director of the Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the National Adventure Foundation (NAF). Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh is the chairman of the NAF.

Tamut is known for his distinguished mountaineering achievements, including summiting Mount Everest without Sherpa assistance and participating in high-profile rescue operations in Arunachal.

A recipient of the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, he contributed to rescue missions, such as the retrieval operation for the AN-32 crash in Arunachal in 2019, earning him high civilian and military recognition in India. The state government awarded him a gold medal and the IAF awarded him an AOC-in-C medal for playing a key role in the search operation.

He had also voluntarily participated in a search operation for a drowned man in Bhairavkund area of Assam’s Kokrajhar district in 2019.

Speaking to this daily, Tamut expressed his desire to use his knowledge and experience to inspire and rigorously promote adventure sports among the youths of Arunachal.

The NAF works for youth development through adventure training, leadership, teamwork, and resilience-building programmes for young people in India. It runs adventure sports programmes, workshops, and environment camps, Tamut said.