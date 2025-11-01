PASIGHAT, 31 Oct: Two more arrests have been made in connection with the recent sexual assault case at Sanggo English School in Mebo in East Siang district.

The police on Friday arrested the school’s principal Th Hoinu Vaiphei (56) and accountant NiangdoitingVaiphei, both residents of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said.

They have been arrested following complaints from other victims and their parents, alleging that they concealed the offence and didn’t report it, the SP said, adding that Sections 21(2) of the POCSO Act, 2012 and 61(2)(a)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 have been added to the case.

On Wednesday, the Pasighat police arrested the school’s boys’ hostel warden for sexually assaulting minor boy students of the hostel.

During a press briefing here, the SP informed that a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Pasighat SDPO Dr Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, has been constituted to investigate the case.

Following the SP’s request, a special medical board has also been constituted by the joint director of Bakin Pertin General Hospital to examine and provide medical care to the victims. So far, 22 victims have been medically examined at the hospital.

The SIT and supervisory officers visited the place of occurrence. Relevant materials, including mobile phones, have been seized for forensic analysis, and school records and admission registers have also been preserved for verification, the SP, who is supervising the investigation, said.

Recording of statements of the victims and their parents is underway, and statements are being recorded in a child-friendly and sensitive manner, as per the provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, he said.

Questioning of other school staffers, teachers, and management members are also underway to ascertain further facts. All staffers of the school have been directed to remain within Mebo subdivision and not leave without written permission from the investigating officer.

Coordination with the District Child Protection Unit, the Child Welfare Committee, and the One-Stop Centre here is being initiated to provide psychological support, assistance, and rehabilitation to the victims, the SP added.

The Mebo ADC on Friday issued an order, directing the closure of the school with immediate effect until further orders. (DIPRO)