ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday vowed to take stringent action against officials and individuals found guilty in the alleged multi-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway project, saying that his government maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” towards corruption.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ‘Unity Run’ event, Khandu confirmed that a high-level committee has already been constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the Rs 130-crore land compensation process, and that the panel has submitted a preliminary report to the government.

“I had earlier directed the suspension of all those involved in the compensation scam, and the order will be issued soon,” Khandu said, adding that “strict and exemplary action” will follow once the probe is complete.

Meanwhile, amid growing public outcry, the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) has formally written to the chief minister, demanding immediate suspension of East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam and District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak, pending investigation.

In its memorandum, the EKSWCO alleged “deep-rooted corruption and manipulation” in the disbursement of land compensation under Packages 1, 2, and 3 of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project. It urged the state government to constitute a high-level inquiry, either by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to identify all officials, brokers, and beneficiaries involved.

The organisation further sought the intervention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate potential “money-laundering angles” by scrutinising the bank transaction details of the accused officials and their associates. “This issue has not only shaken public confidence in the district administration but also cast a shadow over the government’s commitment to transparency in frontier areas,” the EKSWCO’s letter stated.

The controversy, first flagged by activist Sol Dodum, centres on allegations that compensation payments were made to individuals without valid land records, while around 50 genuine landowners were left out. Dodum alleged that inflated claims were approved, including bills for constructing a futsal ground deep inside forested areas with no road or electricity access. In one case under Package 4, a landowner who reportedly surrendered all his land expecting compensation worth several crores allegedly received only Rs 30 lakh.

The activist accused multiple officials of “manipulating land records and measurements” and described the entire compensation process as “riddled with irregularities.” Reinforcing these concerns, the EKSWCO and 78 affiliated clan-based organisations have demanded reverification of compensation beneficiaries to ensure that genuine landowners are not deprived, and that misappropriated public funds are recovered.

The memorandum called the alleged scam “a betrayal of public trust” and warned that such malpractices undermine development and people’s faith in governance.

The Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway, part of a strategic project to improve road connectivity along the India-China border, has faced repeated allegations of irregularities in land acquisition and compensation distribution.

The project, intended to boost infrastructure and security in remote frontier areas, has now become the focus of one of the most serious corruption probes in the state’s recent history.

Khandu reiterated that his government “will not tolerate corruption of any kind” and assured that action will follow once the inquiry report is fully reviewed.