ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was observed across the state, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Chimpu police station organised a ‘Run for Unity’ to mark the occasion, which saw the participation of over 100 enthusiastic runners, including police personnel, cyber police unit staff, local youths, community members, volunteers from rehabilitation centres, and local residents.

The run started from the Chimpu check gate and culminated at the Chimpu police station.

To promote environmental responsibility, a tree plantation programme was also organised.

Itanagar SP Jummar Basar and SDPO Kengo Dirchi also participated in the programme.

As part of the event, the Chimpu police station returned 30 recovered smartphones to their rightful owners.

The Chimpu police station have returned more than 400 lost mobile phones this year.

Addressing the gathering, the SP called upon citizens to uphold the ideals of peace, unity, and national integration, in the true spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The event was organised under the leadership of Chimpu Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector N Nishant.

The Upper Siang district police also organised a ‘unity run’ to mark the occasion.

The 8-km mini-marathon started from the general ground and passed through NH 513 and the Polytechnic Tinali route, and back to the general ground.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of children of various age groups, and members of the market association.

In West Kameng district, a ‘Run for Unity’ marathon was organised jointly by the district police and the district BJP unit in Bomdila to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

MLA Tseten Chombay awarded the winners of the marathon in a formal event held at the circuit house conference hall.

Remembering the freedom fighters, Chombay spoke on the contributions of personalities like Bhagat Singh and how Sardar Vallabhai Patel began his journey in uniting India.

A ‘unity pledge’ was administered by ADC (i/c) Dr Dechin Droka to all the participants, including government officials, and members of the public.

A marathon was organised also at Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills to mark the day.

A total of 150 participants enthusiastically took part in the run, which was jointly organised by the faculty of physical education & sports science and the physical education branch of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak highlighted the importance of unity, physical fitness, and patriotism among the youths, whileRegistrar Dr NT Rikam reminded everyone of Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India.

In the male 31-45 years category, Dr Shant Singh Nayak secured the 1st position, followed by Chibom Jilen. In the male below 30 years category, Tali Taba bagged 1st place, Tomin Panyong 2nd, and Nabam Takh 3rd, respectively.

In the female below 30 years category, Tayo Ana clinched the first spot, followed by Litkhin Tochhu and Kago Asung in the second and third place, respectively. (With inputs from DIPROs)