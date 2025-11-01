PASIGHAT, 31 Oct: An outreach programme on ‘Gender health, education and hygiene’ was organised at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) in Jarku here in East Siang district on Friday by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Cell of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, in collaboration with the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

During the programme, JNC History Assistant Professor Dr Pema Deki Mize spoke on ‘Social responsibility of a girl child within the household and the society’, while Hindi Assistant Professor Dr Tokpet Pertin spoke on ‘Mental hygiene and its significance’, and Education Assistant Professor Dr Sony Dupak spoke on ‘Girls’ education in the light of 21st century: Progress, challenges and the path to universal school education’.

JNC Chemistry Assistant Professor Hage Yalu delivered a lecture on ‘Respecting your bodies: A talk on gender hygiene’, and Economics Assistant Professor Oman Taloh spoke on ‘Sexual harassment: Meaning, scope, prevention and redress’.

GUPS Headmaster T Taloh said that such programmes should be conducted regularly, and urged the school’s students and staff to further create awareness among their families.