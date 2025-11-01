GUWAHATI, 31 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) Chairman Taba Tedir, along with officials of the department, including Vice Chairman Kaling Pertin, attended a regional workshop on ‘Renewable energy, Northeast zone’, organised here by the New and Renewable Energy (NRE) Ministry on Friday.

Union NRE Minister Prahlad Joshi, NRE Secretary Santosh Sarangi, and senior officials from the ministry and partner agencies attended the workshop. Energy ministers and key representatives from all Northeastern states also participated in the deliberations.

The event aimed to review the progress, challenges, and opportunities in implementing various renewable energy schemes across the Northeastern region, including PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY), PM-KUSUM, Small Hydro Projects Policy, Green Hydrogen Mission, and Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE) initiatives.

The workshop also featured discussions on financing renewable energy projects, skilling and capacity building in the sector, and strategies for accelerating green growth in the Northeast.

On the occasion, Arunachal was recognised as one of the best-performing states under the PM-KUSUM (standalone solar pump for irrigation) scheme in the Northeastern region. Tedir received the award on the occasion.

In his address, Tedir shared various steps taken by the state government to promote clean energy in the state.