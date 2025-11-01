ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Techi Tagung from Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded a black belt after he successfully passed the examination conducted by the Kudo International Federation of India during the recently held 17th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament in Gujarat.

Tagung won two gold medals in the 17th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament and the Kudo National Federation Cup 2025. He also secured a bronze medal in the Kudo National Federation Cup.

He also represented India at the World Kudo Cup 2025 in Bulgaria.