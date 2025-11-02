BOLENG, 1 Nov: The Adi Bane Ane Kebang (ABAK) on Saturday organised a legal awareness programme to raise awareness among people on key social and legal issues in Riga in Siang district.

The programme, themed ‘POCSO, foundation and elementary levels of education system, safeguard and uplift of widowed, destitute and abandoned women, drug abuse and its impact on society’, covered a wide range of topics, including strengthening the foundation and elementary levels of education, protection and welfare of widowed and destitute women, drug abuse and its social impact, and the importance of the POCSO Act in safeguarding children.

ABAK president Yamek Mize Taggu spoke on the growing problem of gambling and its negative impact on families and society, and urged the community to remain vigilant against such practices. She also emphasised the need for greater support and welfare measures for widowed, destitute and abandoned women, encouraging them to take advantage of government initiatives such as Sarkar Aapke Dwar, CM’s Health Card Scheme and SHG programmes to achieve self-reliance and financial stability.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang highlighted the commission’s commitment to women’s empowerment and legal awareness.

Siang District Adult Education Officer Taram Mize, advocate Techi Nikhi Yab, WASE general secretary Joya Tasung Moyong, and public representative from Riga Tamuk Talom shared their insights on various issues.

ABAK Siang unit secretary Yadam Komut also spoke.

Earlier, ABAK vice president Oming Jamoh Pertin highlighted the aims and objectives of the programme.

The event witnessed participation of women leaders, teachers, students, and members of the public.

The programme was sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women. (DIPRO)